Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Jackson (toe) feels good, and Rhule's hopeful that Jackson will practice Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

While Rhule's optimistic that Jackson will play Sunday in Kansas City, the coach cautioned that toe injuries are tricky. If the cornerback's able to return to practice as his coach suggests, that would go a long way toward helping him suit up come game day.