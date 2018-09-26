Jackson recorded seven tackles (all solo), two pass deflections and two interceptions in a 31-21 victory over the Bengals on Sunday.

Jackson led the Panthers in solo tackles and interceptions Sunday, contributing two of the team's four forced turnovers. The LSU alum did so while being on the field for 61 of Carolina's 65 defensive plays. Jackson's three interceptions this season match Miami's Xavien Howard and Seattle's Earl Thomas for most in the league.