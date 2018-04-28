Panthers' Donte Jackson: Corner heads to Carolina

The Panthers selected Jackson in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

Jackson (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) isn't as physical as some of the other top corners in this class, but he has burning speed (4.32-second 40) and was a leading contributor on a tough LSU pass defense. LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has quietly churned out a lot of NFL-ready talents at LSU and Wisconsin in recent years, and Jackson is another fine candidate to make a meaningful NFL impact.