Coach Matt Rhule said that Jackson "re-aggravated" his toe injury during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jackson's a starting cornerback for the Panthers and has suited up in all 10 games so far, but he's played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps on just four occasions due to his recurring toe injury. Rhule relayed that the team is looking at its options when asked whether they'd sit him going forward, and that may be necessary to finally get Jackson to 100 percent.