Jackson (ankle) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Rams, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Jackson popped up on the injury report Thursday with an ankle issue, failing to practice Friday. With Jaycee Horn (hip) also questionable to play, the Panthers could be thin in the secondary for the team's Week 6 matchup with Cooper Kupp and the Rams. More information on Jackson's status will likely be provided early Sunday morning.