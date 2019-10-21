Panthers' Donte Jackson: Deems himself ready to go
Jackson (groin) said he'll be ready to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Jackson elaborated by saying he was going to be ready for Week 6's contest against the Buccaneers, but the cold and rain tightened his groin up. With a bye week since then, Jackson looks on track to be healthy for a matchup against the 49ers. If he's indeed active, Jackson should return to an every-snap role, as he's recorded 14 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions over three games this year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.