Jackson (groin) said he'll be ready to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jackson elaborated by saying he was going to be ready for Week 6's contest against the Buccaneers, but the cold and rain tightened his groin up. With a bye week since then, Jackson looks on track to be healthy for a matchup against the 49ers. If he's indeed active, Jackson should return to an every-snap role, as he's recorded 14 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions over three games this year.