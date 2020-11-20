Jackson (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson has been playing through this injury for a while but seemed to hurt it further in the last game and will likely have to miss additional time as a result. Corn Elder will likely bump up to a starting role if Jackson sits.
