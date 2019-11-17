Play

Jackson (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was unable to practice for the Panthers' first two sessions this week, but he was able to log limited work Friday. The second-year pro's ready to rock now, and he'll be tasked with shutting down both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

