Jackson (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Falcons, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that he feels good about Jackson's chances of suiting up Sunday, per Joe Person of The Athletic, even though he was held out of the week's first two practices. It appears as though the rookie cornerback is trending towards playing Week 11, but Javien Elliott will be waiting in the wings in the event that Jackson is ultimately limited or unable to go.