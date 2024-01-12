Jackson finished the regular season with 59 tackles (49 solo), zero interceptions on five passes defended and one fumble forced in 16 games.

Jackson returned from last season's Achilles tear to play the most games since his 2018 rookie year. However, for the first time in his career, Jackson failed to intercept a pass. With the Panthers having a potential out from his contract, it remains to be seen whether a new front office will elect to bring Jackson back for the 2024 campaign.