Jackson (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
It's unclear how Jackson suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the contest on the first drive for Atlanta. As long as Jackson is sidelined, look for Troy Pride to be the main beneficiary for an uptick in snaps.
