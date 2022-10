Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was unable to practice Friday with an ankle injury that first arose Thursday, though he was still ruled active ahead of this contest. The 26-year-old intercepted a pass for a defensive touchdown and recorded two tackles before exiting, and his absence will leave Carolina significantly under-manned with fellow starting cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) already inactive.