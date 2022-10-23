Jackson (ankle) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jackson practiced in full Friday but is nonetheless considered a questionable for Week 7, while Jaycee Horn (ribs) is a game-time decision. The Panthers will hope to have both top cornerbacks available for the difficult task of containing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
