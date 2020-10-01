Jackson (toe) was able to participate without any limitations Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 24-year-old cornerback was capable of getting on the field Wednesday for a limited session, after suffering an in-game injury during the Panthers' Week 3 win over the Chargers. With a full practice now in his pocket, it appears Jackson is in line to pick up his fourth start of 2020. Through three games Jackson has two interceptions, two short of his career-high as Carolina heads into a matchup against Arizona's Kyler Murray, who has five interceptions to four passing touchdowns on the young season.