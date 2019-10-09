Jackson (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

After missing the last two games, Jackson will gear up for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers. The second-year pro played every defensive snap over the first three weeks, and he's expected to continue that role going forward. Through three games, Jackson has 14 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions, and he has a solid chance at adding more interceptions against Jameis Winston, who has thrown five in as many games.

