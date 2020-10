Jackson (toe) is active for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jackson was injured on the first snap of last week's win over the Falcons, but he managed to practice in a limited fashion all week and will suit up for this NFC showdown. The third-year cornerback has allowed an 83.8 passer rating when targeted this year, and he could be responsible for covering Allen Robinson during Sunday's clash.