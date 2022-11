Jackson (ankle) is active for Thursday night's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Jackson missed Carolina's Week 9 matchup versus Cincinnati due to an ankle issue, but he's since logged full activity levels in each of the team's practices leading up to Thursday's contest against Atlanta. The 27-year-old is in line to operate as the Panthers' No. 1 cornerback opposite of Jaycee Horn.