Jackson (hamstring) said Monday that he hopes to play in the Panthers' Week 3 matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jackson exited Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Giants due to a hamstring issue and underwent an MRI afterward, but his examination apparently didn't reveal anything too concerning since he's considered day-to-day. The 2018 second-rounder expects to receive treatment all week, but it's possible that he won't miss any games due to the injury.