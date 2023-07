Jackson (Achilles) participated in training camp practice Thursday, Augusta Stone and Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Jackson has been working his way back from an Achilles injury that he suffered in Week 10 against the Falcons. He was present at OTAs in June, but this was the first time he's taken the field as he worked with 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn. Jackson started at cornerback opposite Horn last season and should reclaim that role once he's fully healthy.