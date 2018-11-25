Panthers' Donte Jackson: Injures quad Sunday
Jackson was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Seahawks due to a quadriceps injury, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Jackson's having a strong rookie campaign with 42 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. If Jackson can't return, expect Corn Elder to log a starter's workload.
