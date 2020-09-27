Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a toe injury, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson had one tackle, two defended passes and an interception (which he returned for 66 yards) before leaving Sunday's contest. Corn Elder and Troy Pride stands to see increased defensive snaps as long as Jackson remains sidelined.
