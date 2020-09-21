Jackson made three tackles (one solo) and an interception in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jackson conceded a touchdown to Mike Evans in the first quarter, but he rebounded by making a diving interception on Tom Brady to start the third, setting Carolina up with good field position thanks to his 44-yard return as well. Although Jackson is prone to inconsistencies, he shows a good nose for the ball, as he now sports eight picks through 31 career games.