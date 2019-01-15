Panthers' Donte Jackson: Leads rookies in picks
Jackson finished the 2018 regular season with 73 tackles (63 solo), four interceptions on nine passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble in 16 games played.
Jackson made good on Carolina's second-round selection, leading all rookies in interceptions while starting every game at cornerback. Although he endured the usual ups and downs associated with first-year players at his position, Jackson can look back fondly on his introductory campaign, which also saw him place fifth on the Panthers in tackles.
