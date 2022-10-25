Jackson made 10 solo tackles in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Jackson overcame an ankle injury to suit up and ultimately lead the Panthers in stops. After taking an interception back for a touchdown the week prior, Jackson now approaches Week 8's matchup versus the Falcons having produced lately.
