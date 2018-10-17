Panthers' Donte Jackson: Limited in practice Wednesday
Jackson (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson appears to have suffered a groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Redskins. The severity of the starting cornerback's injury remains unclear, but expect an update on Jackson's health if he is unable to fully participate in practice leading up to Carolina's Week 7 matchup against Philadelphia.
