Jackson (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Jackson is managing a groin injury of undisclosed severity, but it's certainly positive that he wasn't held out of Wednesday's practice entirely. If the second-year cornerback is able to return to full health in time for Sunday's game against the Texans, he'll play his usual starting role in Carolina's secondary.

