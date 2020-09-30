Jackson (toe) was limited at practice Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson left Carolina's Week 3 win over the Chargers with this toe injury, and it's limiting him in practice to start the week leading up to Sunday's game against the Cardinals. It's encouraging that the starting cornerback was at least able to practice on a limited basis, but his practice participation should be monitored in the coming days to get a better idea of Jackson's status for Sunday.
