Jackson (ankle) logged a limited practice Friday.
Jackson made his first appearance of the week at practice Friday, participating in a limited capacity while still nursing the ankle he suffered in Week 7 against the Buccaneers. His return to practice is a step in the right direction, but he's still considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Bengals. If Jackson can't go, CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor will operate in more significant roles.
