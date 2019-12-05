Play

Jackson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jackson appears to have picked up a knee injury during Week 13's loss to Washington, during which he notched two assisted tackles. He'll have one more opportunity to practice without restrictions ahead of Sunday's divisional tilt in Atlanta.

