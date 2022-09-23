Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Saints.
Jackson was a full participant Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, but he's still questionable for Week 3. The starting cornerback left last Sunday's loss to the Giants early and was unable to return, but the MRI on Monday appears to have been clear. Regardless, Carolina will continue to take a cautious approach and see how he responds to Friday's full practice. If he's eventually ruled out, Myles Hartsfield and CJ Henderson would be candidates for increased roles.