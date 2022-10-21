Jackson (ankle) was a full participant at practice Friday.
Jackson is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers after suffering a groin injury in Week 6, but Friday's full participation at practice bodes well for his chances to play. More clarity surrounding his status will likely be provided early Sunday. If he's unable to go, Keith Taylor could step into a larger role in the contest.
