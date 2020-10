Jackson (toe) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice. "The toe is getting there. Just have to be smart with it," Jackson said.

Jackson was quick to call the toe issue a nagging injury, as it could affect his change of direction and cuts on defense. The injury is likely to hamper him for a while, but expect the second-year pro to fight through the pain. If Jackson was to suffer a setback, Eli Apple or Troy Pride would be in line for the start at cornerback opposite Rasul Douglas.