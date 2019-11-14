Play

Jackson (hip) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jackson hasn't practiced in any capacity this week due to a hip issue. His availability for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons will likely come town to what he's able, or unable, to do in Friday's practice. If Jackson were forced to miss any time, Javien Elliott would be a candidate to play an expanded role on defense.

