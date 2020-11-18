Jackson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson aggravated a previous toe injury in last week's loss to Tampa Bay, and considering he's been bothered by the injury for most of the season, it's possible the team will opt to give the cornerback some time to get healthier before he steps back on the field. If Jackson's unable to raise his practice participation over the next two days, he'll likely sit out Sunday against the Lions.
