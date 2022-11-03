Jackson (ankle) was listed as a DNP on the Panthers' injury report Thursday.
Jackson did not practice for the second day in a row due to an ankle injury that has hampered his availability over the past three weeks. The cornerback played 94 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps against Tampa Bay in Week 7, but he was carted off late and did not return during Sunday's loss to Atlanta, according to Darrin Gantt of the Panthers' official site. Jackson has recorded 32 tackles and two interceptions in 2022, though he may be in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season if he remains sidelined heading into this Sunday's game against the Bengals.
