Jackson only made one tackle, but intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.

Jackson clinched takeaways on consecutive drives during the second quarter, continuing his ball-hawking ways in his second season. After four picks as a rookie, Jackson already sports three through five appearances this term, adding significant value while working on his consistency as a cornerback.

