Jackson (toe) finished with three solo tackles and an interception in Thursday night's 25-17 loss to the Falcons.
Jackson had an inconsistent outing while continuing to deal with his toe injury, but he at least forced another turnover. In eight games, Jackson has now defended six passes and claimed three interceptions, helping compensate for some of his struggles in coverage.
