Jackson logged five tackles (all solo), one pass defended and one interception during Sunday's 42-28 win over the Buccaneers.

Jackson logged another solid performance Week 9, picking off quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the fourth quarter to shut down any hopes of a Buccaneers' comeback. The second-round pick is now tied with D.J. Swearinger for the league lead in interceptions, and will look to record continue building upon an outstanding rookie year during Thursday's game against the Steelers.