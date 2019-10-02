Play

Jackson (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jackson continues to manage a groin issue suffered in practice last Wednesday, according to Rodrigue. The severity of Jackson's injury kept him sidelined Week 4. The starting cornerback will likely need to practice in some capacity this week in order to suit up Sunday against the Jaguars.

