site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-donte-jackson-not-listed-on-injury-report | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Not listed on injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 28, 2022
at
3:12 pm ET
•
1 min read
Jackson isn't listed on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday.
Jackson saw a season-low 26 snaps in Week 3 due to a neck injury, but it didn't knock him out of the game completely. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Jackson would be fine, but it's reassuring to see him not listed on the injury report ahead of Week 4.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read