Panthers' Donte Jackson: Not playing in London
Jackson (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The second-year cornerback warmed up earlier Sunday and appeared on track to play, but he'll instead miss his third consecutive game while his groin continues to present issues for him. According to Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site, Ross Cockrell is expected to start at the corner spot opposite James Bradberry in Jackson's stead.
