Jackson (quadriceps) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Jackson sustained the quadriceps injury Sunday against the Seahawks. It was seemingly serious enough to force him out of the game after the first play and keep him from returning. The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue reported that the LSU product worked on the side instead of missing practice completely. Jackson has made comments that indicate he's feeling better and that the injury won't be a long-term issue, but his practice statuses throughout the week will help paint a better picture.

