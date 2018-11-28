Panthers' Donte Jackson: Not practicing Wednesday
Jackson (quadriceps) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Jackson sustained the quadriceps injury Sunday against the Seahawks. It was seemingly serious enough to force him out of the game after the first play and keep him from returning. The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue reported that the LSU product worked on the side instead of missing practice completely. Jackson has made comments that indicate he's feeling better and that the injury won't be a long-term issue, but his practice statuses throughout the week will help paint a better picture.
More News
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Walking well after injury•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Out for remainder of game•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Injures quad Sunday•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Nabs interception in win•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Tallies sack in win•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Clear of injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...