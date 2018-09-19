Panthers' Donte Jackson: Not practicing Wednesday
Jackson (groin) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
It remains to be seen whether the groin injury which held Jackson out of practice is related to the hamstring injury he suffered against the Falcons in Week 2. For any chance to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday, the second-round rookie will need to participate in practice at some point this week.
