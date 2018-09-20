Jackson (groin) is working through a soft tissue injury, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Jackson was additionally held out of Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Carolina seems to be taking a "wait and see" approach to the second-round rookie's health. If Jackson is able to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday he's primed to play a starting role, and if the 22-year-old were to miss any time Corn Elder would step in as his replacement.

More News
Our Latest Stories