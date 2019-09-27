Jackson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that Jackson tweaked something during Wednesday's practice, according to Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer, but that he's optimistic the second-year cornerback will play Week 4. If Jackson is able to suit up, he'll likely play his usual starting role in Carolina's secondary across from James Bradberry.