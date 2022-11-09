Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's primetime matchup against Atlanta, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jackson was a full participant during each practice ahead of Thursday's matchup but is officially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that the cornerback should be good to go, so barring a setback, Jackson will likely return to action in Week 10 after not seeing the field against Cincinnati.