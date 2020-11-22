Jackson (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jackson has dealt with this toe injury for nearly two months, and while he didn't miss a game, the third-year cornerback consistently aggravated the injury and finished with fewer than 50 percent of the snaps in four of the last eight games. He'll be shut down for now in hopes of returning at full strength. Troy Pride and Corn Elder figure to see an uptick in usage until Jackson returns.