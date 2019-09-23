Jackson made five solo tackles and intercepted two passes in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

Jackson had one of his good games, picking off Kyler Murray twice in Arizona territory to set up a pair of scores during the second half. The ultra-athletic, at-times erratic cornerback will now aim to build on Sunday's performance with another sound showing versus the Texans in Week 4.

