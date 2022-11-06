Jackson (ankle) is active Sunday against the Bengals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson was able to log a limited practice Friday, and he also tested his ankle out in pregame warmups. His ability to take the field Sunday will be a boost to the team's secondary.
