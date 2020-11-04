Jackson (toe) logged a full practice Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson's return to practice coupled with coach Matt Rhule's optimism regarding the cornerback's injury earlier in the week pave the way for Jackson to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs. He'll need to be at the top of his game to help slow down a high-octane Kansas City passing attack that produced five touchdowns last week.
